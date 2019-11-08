SportsBeat KC podcast: Big opportunities for underdogs Kansas State and Mizzou

The Star’s SportsBeat KC podcast looks at Kansas State and Mizzou football ahead of their weekend games. The Kansas City Star

Oddmakers have made Kansas State and Missouri underdogs on Saturday in road games against Texas and Georgia. What are the prospects for a surprise or two? K-State beat writer Kellis Robinett and Mizzou beat writer Souichi Terada tell us how that can happen. Also, Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill spent some time with the Star’s Sam McDowell and talked about his climb to becoming an NFL player.

Read the stories we discussed:

How doubt transformed Chiefs rookie Juan Thornhill from overlooked to NFL starter

K-State Q&A: Big 12 title contenders, injured starters and Austin BBQ

Mizzou faces Georgia’s pro style offense, Jake Fromm in defense’s toughest test yet

