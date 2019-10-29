SportsBeat KC podcast: Finally, a football Sunflower Showdown worth discussing

File photo of two players during the Kansas State University and University of Kansas football Sunflower Showdown on Saturday, November 26, 2016 in Manhattan, Kansas. The Kansas City Star

The football version of Sunflower Showdown, the rivalry between Kansas and Kansas State, has been a one-sided conversation for decades. The Wildcats have dominated on the gridiron, winning 10 straight meetings, and the Jayhawks have looked forward to basketball. This week is different with both teams coming off Big 12 victories. K-State stunned Oklahoma, and KU beat Texas Tech on the game’s final play. Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian join SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff to talk about this season’s Sunflower Showdown. We also throw in some less encouraging words about the Mizzou Tigers.

Read the stories we discussed:

Kansas State Wildcats vs. KU Jayhawks, kickoff time, info, line, five things to know

KU (quietly) motivated for K-State: “Don’t want to give you bulletin board material”

Chris Klieman wants K-State to ‘stay humble’ as they shift focus to Jayhawks

Mellinger Minutes: A college rivalry returns (maybe)

