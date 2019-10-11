College football Friday: A surprising Mizzou stat. Plus, what happened to Sporting KC?

It’s college football Friday on SportsBeat KC, the Star’s sports podcast. The Kansas City Star

College football seasons usually are 12 games, but if you extend Missouri’s to the last 25, you might be surprised at the Tigers’ record. Columnist Vahe Gregorian’s stat certainly surprised host Blair Kerkhoff.

Mizzou plays host to Ole Miss on Saturday, and although Kansas State and KU are off this weekend, Kellis Robinett and Jesse Newell provide updates including news of a new offensive coordinator in Lawrence.

Also, what in the world happened to Sporting KC this season? Sam McDowell provides the answers.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Tale of two injuries at MIssouri reminds that now is always the time: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article235921862.html

K-State rushing game was a strength. Now it’s a weakness. What happened? https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/kansas-state/article235951427.html

Six games in Les Miles has fired his offensive coordinator. What it means for KU: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article235860802.html

Sporting KC’s season of misery ends with 6-0 thumping at hands of Dallas FC: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/mls/sporting-kc/article235860817.html

Get access to all of them by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires.