College football Friday: Previewing the home games ahead for K-State, KU and Mizzou

In home games on Saturday, Kansas State, Kansas and Missouri face different levels of opponents.

The Wildcats figure to be in tight contest with Baylor. KU is a huge underdog to powerful Oklahoma, and Missouri is a heavy favorite against Troy.

The college beat writers — Kellis Robinett, Jesse Newell and Alex Schiffer — break down their games and have other news off their beats. And for one of them, it’ll be their last time on the podcast.

Also, Chiefs third team tight end Deon Yelder made the most of his first two NFL targets last week against the Lions. He chats with SportsBeat KC host Blair Kerkhoff about his big day.

K-State Q&A: John Holcombe, new football uniforms, Baylor and basketball recruiting: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/kansas-state/article235759227.html

Kansas seems to have lost a top RB, and now another one is likely to miss the season: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/big-12/university-of-kansas/article235641397.html

Barry Odom has struggled following bye weeks at Mizzou. He thinks that changes Saturday: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/college/sec/university-of-missouri/article235689317.html

Called upon to make a play on offense, Chiefs’ tight end Deon Yelder delivered...twice: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kansas-city-chiefs/article235804482.html

