K-State, KU look-ahead; Mizzou still buzzing; and Chiefs Byron Pringle on hard work
Kansas State at Oklahoma State highlights this week’s college football schedule as the Wildcats have won the previous two games in the series.
Also, Kansas travels to TCU to meet the only Big 12 team it defeated last season. And though Mizzou has the weekend off, buzz remains from their convincing victory over South Carolina.
The Star’s college beat writers Kellis Robinett, Jesse Newell and Alex Schiffer have the latest on their teams.
And speaking of Kansas State, two years ago, Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle had his best game as a Wildcats player against Oklahoma State. Now Pringle has caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Host Blair Kerkhoff has a moment with Pringle to recount the plays.
Read the stories we discussed:
Why K-State QB Skylar Thompson seems poised for another big game vs. Oklahoma State: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235462872.html
How Mizzou’s defense became one of the nation’s best after rough start at Wyoming: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235443722.html
Grades from KU’s 29-24 football loss to West Virginia and looking ahead to TCU: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235361132.html
Trip to end zone could bring Byron Pringle one step closer to making Chiefs: www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kans…e234360192.html
