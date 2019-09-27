K-State, KU look-ahead; Mizzou still buzzing; and Chiefs Byron Pringle on hard work

It’s college football Friday on SportsBeat KC, the Star’s sports podcast. The Kansas City Star

Kansas State at Oklahoma State highlights this week’s college football schedule as the Wildcats have won the previous two games in the series.

Also, Kansas travels to TCU to meet the only Big 12 team it defeated last season. And though Mizzou has the weekend off, buzz remains from their convincing victory over South Carolina.

The Star’s college beat writers Kellis Robinett, Jesse Newell and Alex Schiffer have the latest on their teams.

And speaking of Kansas State, two years ago, Chiefs wide receiver Byron Pringle had his best game as a Wildcats player against Oklahoma State. Now Pringle has caught a pass from Patrick Mahomes. Host Blair Kerkhoff has a moment with Pringle to recount the plays.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Why K-State QB Skylar Thompson seems poised for another big game vs. Oklahoma State: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235462872.html

How Mizzou’s defense became one of the nation’s best after rough start at Wyoming: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235443722.html

Grades from KU’s 29-24 football loss to West Virginia and looking ahead to TCU: www.kansascity.com/sports/college/…e235361132.html

Trip to end zone could bring Byron Pringle one step closer to making Chiefs: www.kansascity.com/sports/nfl/kans…e234360192.html

Get access to all of The Star’s stories by signing up now for a digital subscription. Use the kansascity.com/sportsbeatkcoffer link to get a 40% discount.

Thanks to our sponsor, Big O Tires.