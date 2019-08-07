SportsBeat KC podcast: Simone Biles on surviving and recovering after abuse scandal

Simone Biles stretches during practice for the U.S. Gymnastics Championships Wednesday in Kansas City. AP

At the U.S. Gymnastics Championship at Sprint Center in Kansas City, the world’s greatest gymnast used an interview opportunity to rail against the governing body that runs the event, USA Gymnastics.

In a raw moment on Wednesday, Simone Biles got emotional talking about the lack of faith and trust in the sport’s leaders after the Larry Nassar sexual abuse scandal rocked the world. Nassar, the former USA Gymnastics team doctor, was sentenced to up to 175 years in prison for multiple sex crimes against the athletes.

Host Blair Kerkhoff shares Biles’ comments and Star columnist Vahe Gregorian interviews USA Today’s columnist Nancy Armour about the importance of what Biles said.

Read the stories we discussed:



Vahe Gregorian: Piercing words in KC reinforce Simone Biles’ stature as a survivor an inspiration: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/spt-columns-blogs/vahe-gregorian/article233636152.html

Simone Biles to USA Gymnastics: You had one damn job and you failed to protect us: https://www.kansascity.com/sports/olympics/article233627677.html

Nancy Armour (USA Today): Simone Biles is right to ask why adults in Olympic movement didn’t do their job: https://www.usatoday.com/story/sports/columnist/nancy-armour/2019/08/07/simone-biles-olympic-gymnastics-officials-failed-athletes/1948371001/

