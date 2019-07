Listen to SportsBeat KC, The Kansas City Star’s sports podcast, with new episodes coming five days a week, every Monday-Friday.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Hosted by Blair Kerkhoff, SportsBeat KC discusses the Chiefs, Royals, Sporting KC, KU Jayhawks, Mizzou Tigers, K-State Wildcats and more.

SportsBeat KC is available on Apple Podcasts, SoundCloud or wherever you get your podcasts.