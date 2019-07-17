Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: K-State football and coach Chris Klieman at Big 12 media days

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman led his team through their final spring practices inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday.
It was Kansas State’s turn in the spotlight Tuesday at Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

New coach Chris Klieman spoke of the ninth-place media projection of his Wildcats, and the players discussed what to expect from the new coaching regime.

