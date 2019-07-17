Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: K-State football and coach Chris Klieman at Big 12 media days
It was Kansas State’s turn in the spotlight Tuesday at Big 12 media days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
New coach Chris Klieman spoke of the ninth-place media projection of his Wildcats, and the players discussed what to expect from the new coaching regime.
Read the stories we discussed:
Chris Klieman has high hopes for K-State football despite Big 12 preseason poll
Here are some unsung K-State football players who could shine under Chris Klieman
Comments