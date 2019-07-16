SportsBeat KC podcast: Les Miles, KU football players on what to expect this season

Kansas head coach Les Miles speaks on the first day of Big 12 football media days on Monday, July 15, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. This is Miles’ first season at KU. AP

Kansas football took the stage Monday at Big 12 Media Days at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, home of the Dallas Cowboys.

Coach Les Miles addressed the one-game suspension of Pooka Williams and the quarterback competition, and he and the players spoke of the Jayhawks’ prospects for the 2019 season. Let’s just say everyone’s spirit is pretty high.

