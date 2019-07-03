Fishing report:Water levels are dropping, but still a long ways to go for many

Brock Reinkemeyer (pictured) and his fishing partner, Drew Schrader, had a good evening during a recent Lake Jacomo bass tournament. Brock’s advice was to pay attention to your graphs and don’t be afraid to throw multiple baits to keep the schools fired up. Special to The Star

Here is the fishing report for lakes and reservoirs in the Kansas City area and regionally around Kansas and Missouri for July 3, 2019.

Missouri

BULL SHOALS: 80 degrees, clear (15 feet), 27 feet high Outlook: Del Colvin Guide Service reports: water clarity on the main lake is very clear, but there is color in the back of major creeks, especially after a rain. Look for shad in pockets and points. The shad are suspending in about 15-20 feet off main lake and secondary points. A tube in burnt orange/green pumpkin or green pumpkin, jig or watermelon red colors is working on the old shoreline. Keep boat in 30-35 feet. If the sun is out, go deep using jigs, twin tail grubs, tubes, or shakey heads. Those are all good options dragged on points and secondary points either jig beaver or big worm Texas rigged. Jewel Gem Shad swimbait will move through those bushes well and catch those suspended fish. Summer patterns will most likely be out on the old shoreline points, islands, or humps hanging around bait fish. If there is wind, powerfishing will work. Wind will also help the look for long points with a channel swing nearby. Topwater like spooks, gunfight sammy redfin ploppers, poppers and toads are working. Use walk the dog style baits on open water and poppers on isolated cover. Walleye have been eating bass baits again this week. Below the dam: John Berry of Berry Bros. Guide Service reports: The White has fished very well. There was light generation and reliable wadable water. The hot spot has been Roundhouse Shoals. There have been some good hatches of Sulphur mayflies that have created some great top water action. The hot flies were olive woolly buggers (#8, #10), Y2Ks (#14, #12), prince nymphs (#14), zebra midges (black with silver wire and silver bead or red with silver wire and silver bead #16, #18), pheasant tails (#14), ruby midges (#18), root beer midges (#18), pink and cerise San Juan worms (#10), and sowbugs (#16). Double fly nymph rigs have been very effective (my current favorite combination is a pheasant tail nymph (#14) with a ruby midge (#18) suspended below it. Use weight to get your flies down.

TANEYCOMO: 45 degrees, clear, light generation in mornings, moderate to heavy generation in afternoons Outlook: Lilleys’ Landing reports: There is no generation in the mornings right now, but heavy flow in the afternoons. Problems at Powersite Dam (Taneycomo’s lower dam) have allowed the lake to drop an additional three feet when there’s no generation coming from Table Rock. Even when one or two units are running, the lake level on the upper end of Taneycomo is still pretty low and the current is fast. Boating this low water is tricky, especially above Trout Hollow. Take it very slow, and stay in the channel to Fall Creek. Pick your way through the Fall Creek bar, then at the narrows, really take it slow. Just consider that the water is two to three feet lower than normal and a lot of these areas are already pretty shallow. The water is clear enough to see the bottom. Powerbait has done well near Fall Creek. The bite has been a little tougher on jigs, recently. There were a lot of trout midging just upstream from Main Street Dock earlier in the week near the Landing. These typically are a school of freshly stocked rainbows, which are easy to catch with something under a float (jig, pink worm), a spoon, spinner or a small jig. An olive wooly bugger up around outlet #1 was productive as well. Heavy generation may be coming next week. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

NORFORK: 78 degrees, slightly stained, about 20 feet high Outlook: Bink’s Fintastic Guide Service reports: the topwater bass bite has been good lately early in the morning on Zara Spooks. Stripers have been hitting a Bink’s Spoon really well down at 60-70 feet.

LONGVIEW: upper 70s/low 80s, stained, about normal. Outlook: Longview Marina reports: bass have been fair on plastics in brush piles and along weeds. Crappie are biting fairly well around the dock with various sizes. Whites have been picking up in 5-12 feet of water near timber in the Little Blue River arm. Catfish have been caught lakewide on worms or prepared baits. Fishing is available from the marina Monday-Friday. Fishing hours are 7am-5:00pm. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group for daily updates.

POMME DE TERRE: 85 degrees, clear to stained, 19 feet high Outlook: Pomme Muskie Guide Service reports: fishing has really slowed down in the past week. All species are slow. Crappie are fair trolling crankbaits. Lake is expected to drop 5-6 inches a day if the release rate stays the same.

LAKE OF THE OZARKS: low to mid 80s, slightly stained, 0.8 feet high Outlook: Gier’s Bass Pro reports: fish are still being caught primarily on the main lake. Crappie are very good trolling crankbaits near main lake points. Catfish are very good on main lake and secondary points using cut bait 25-30 feet down. Bass are on main lake points and brush piles catching them on soft plastics and crank baits.

JAMES A. REED: 90 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Missouri Dept. of Conservation reports: largemouth bass are fair to good on topwater early in the morning and late in the day. Anglers continue to catch 3-pound fish or bigger on a weekly basis. Channel catfish are fair on prepared baits and cut bait. All other species are slow. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

STOCKTON: low to mid 80s, stained, 16 feet high and falling Outlook: Stockton Lake Guide Service reports: looks like the main lake thermocline is forming in 22 feet and the river thermocline is at approximately 18 feet of water. Look for walleye 16 to 20 feet deep and hitting jigs with a half a crawler over the large Rocky points or in cover which includes the brush on the bank. Bass are hitting Carolina rigs in 16 to 20 feet of water on points or you can drag large plastic worms or jigs in those areas and pick up some keepers. Catfish are good on prepared baits in 18 feet of water. Look for flats where the brush is not and drift those areas with shrimp, prepared bait, or worms and you should be able to start catching quite a few catfish. By far the best catch right now is bluegill and drum. Take a small hook with a little piece of nightcrawler on it with a split shot and get it down to the bottom and just hold on. If the drum don’t hit it right away, the bluegill will come over and there’s some pretty nice size bluegill.

JACOMO: upper 70s/low 80s, clear, normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook group reports: White bass have been schooling on the main lake. Try rooster tails, whopper ploppers or other small topwaters. Crappie are hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep or near the mouths of coves. Try trolling flicker shad in various sizes. Largemouth have been fair and found on the outside edges of flooded vegetation 10-15 feet down on finesse style baits. Some walleye have been around on points on a jig and crawler. If you target them, 6-8 pound monafilament line is more than enough. Use half a crawler on an 1/8th oz jighead that has a good bait keeper. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

BLUE SPRINGS: upper 70s/low 80s, clear, about normal Outlook: Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group reports: the bass bite has been okay in the last week. Crappie are scattered and hard to find. Look for them in structure 10-15 feet deep. Trolling crankbaits seems to be more productive right now. Continue to look for wipers to concentrate around the “blow hole” on the south end of the lake. Folks have been finding them from the bank as well where Jacomo flows into Blue Springs. Catfish should be patrolling areas with water coming into the lake. Join Lee’s Summit Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

TABLE ROCK: 82 degrees, clear to muddy, 4 feet high Outlook: Eric Prey of Focused Fishing Guide Service reports: bass are hitting top water baits early and late around shad on main lake points and bluff ends. Drop shot rigs later in the day have been productive on fish 25 - 40 feet deep suspended over deep trees. Football jigs on main lake mixed rock and gravel points 12-20 feet’ deep has been working. Also try up the rivers flipping bushes with jigs and creature baits or football jigs and big Texas rigged worms in brush piles 10-20 feet deep. White Bass are slow with a few scattered fish surfacing with black bass in the mornings. You can also find them trolling small shad colored crankbaits. Join Southwest Missouri Area Fishing Facebook group for fishing updates from an engaged membership.

TRUMAN: mid 70s, stained, about 27.3 feet high Outlook: Richard Bowling Guide Service reports: they are releasing 39,000 cfs per day. Crappie are being caught on the flats around willow trees. Fish are in 25 feet of water and more with bait down 23 feet deep. The crappie bite has picked up and will continue to get better each day. Minnows and jigs are working. Bass are being caught on main lake points using 10-inch worms. Catfish bite has been good below the dam.

SMITHVILLE: 80 degrees, clear, about 3.5 feet high Outlook: Burton’s Bait and Tackle reports: 2400 CFS being released. Crappie and walleye have been biting well. The W Bridge has been a hot spot for all species. Look for fish to be moving to points. A jig and nightcrawler worked along points should be producing some walleye. Look for them in 8 feet of water or less.

MOZINGO LAKE: low 80s, muddy, high Outlook: Fishing With Nordbye YouTube channel reports: all species are good. Fish are staged in their summer patterns. Bass have been hitting , UVenkos, BD Squarebills, and Fish Hog Tackle’s wired jigs on points, weedlines in coves, and standing timber. For crappie, UV Crappie Jigs as well as minnows are working near deeper trees in coves about 10 feet down. Bluegill are biting good, and are moving up spawning. Tube jigs or night crawlers working well up shallow in coves. Andrew Nordbye is moving out of state at the end of the summer so will no longer be able to provide fishing reports at that time. If you, or someone you know, could be a good resource for Mozingo Lake fishing reports each week, please reach out to Tyler Mahoney.

Kansas

SHAWNEE MISSION PARK: 80 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: trout are poor. Crappie and panfish are fair on worms and minnows. Catfish are fair on cut bait or stink bait. Bass/wipers are fair on plastic jigs and nightcrawlers. Wipers can sometimes be caught on chicken liver under a bobber.

KILL CREEK PARK: 82 degrees, clear, normal Outlook: Crappie and panfish are fair on worms or minnows. Bass are good on plastic worms and spinner baits. Topwater baits early and late are also good. Catfish are fair on cut bait or chicken liver.

WYANDOTTE: mid to upper 70s, clear, normal Outlook: KDWPT reports: no change since 6/19/19. Largemouth are good on finesse baits targeting underwater vegetation. Smallmouth bass are good near rocky bottoms with crankbaits, jigs, and swimbaits. Crappie are fair near deeper structure on jigs and minnows.

MELVERN: mid 70s, stained, 16.5 feet high Outlook: Melvern Lake Marina reports: discharging 2000 CFS. Crappie are poor to fair, mostly caught near submerged trees and along the docks on minnows. White bass have been poor to fair on shallow crankbaits and minnows. Channel cats are fair lakewide on nightcrawlers and livers. Blue catfish are fair, catching a few at the west end of the lake on shad sides and entrails.

CLINTON: 74 degrees, dingy, 21.44 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 7/2/19. 500 CFS being released. All boat ramps in the State and Corps Parks are closed due to high water. Fish feeders will not be operational until water levels recede to normal.

PERRY: low 80s, stained, about 26 feet high Outlook: Don and Tom’s Bait and Tackle reports: all the boat ramps are closed so there hasn’t been much fishing. Catfish have been very good where water is flowing into the lake. Only prominent fishing activity going on is down below the spillway. Blues, flatheads, and walleye are being caught at the spillway.

COFFEY COUNTY (WOLF CREEK): 75 degrees middle of lake, clear, high Outlook: KDWPT report last updated 6/28: Entrance gate phone number is 620-364-2475. Be sure to call ahead for lake conditions. White bass and wipers are fair to good using shad imitation lures like small spinners, crankbaits or bucktail jigs. Look for schools of shad or focus on wind blown flats or points. Smallmouth are fair on crankbaits, swimbaits, and finesse plastics around rocky habitat. Don’t be afraid to go offshore and fish deeper around humps and dropoffs, using drop shot rigs. Largemouth are fair around shallow cover and standing cattails, using reaction style baits should produce some fish. Jerkbaits, lipless cranks, vibrating jigs, or spinnerbaits. Some fish may be caught off rocky points using large plastic worm or shaky head. Crappie are fair vertical jigging around the standing timber or channel swings.

LA CYGNE: mid 70s, stained, high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 6/14/19. The water level is very full and has flooded lots of weed beds that are full of crappie, channel catfish and bass. Bass are good. Fish the rip rap areas, use cranks, plastic worms, lizards, spinner baits, or shad imitation baits. Bass over 10 pounds have been caught recently. White bass have been good to excellent at the hot water outlet. Use shad imitations or silver spoons. Most of the fish caught at the hot water outlet have been in the 1 to 2 pound range. Crappie are fair but picking up. Some have been caught off of marina coves and along the dam. There are a good numbers of fish 10- 12 inches long. Best lures to use are jigs/ minnows near structure. At the dam, bounce jigs off the outlet wall, but don’t go over the restrictive cable. Try any of the brush piles or Georgia cubes placed for fish habitat. There are some close to the marina shoreline. White bass have been good near the hot water outlet. For information on the Linn County Marina boat ramps, call 913-757-6633. Good shoreline angler access is provided by the Linn County Park on the west side of the lake. Join Southeast Kansas Area Fishing Facebook Group for daily updates.

POMONA: 76 degrees, stained, 21.1 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: no change since 6/14/19. 2,000 CFS being released. Most fishing is slow recently. Anglers have really caught some fish at the outlet because of the high water releases. The fish feeders are on. Only boat ramp opened, Boat Ramp 1.

MILFORD: 77 degrees, stained, 28 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: last updated 7/1/19. Discharging 9,000 CFS. Many boat ramps are still closed around the lake. Fishing access around the reservoir will most likely be difficult until the water level goes down. Channel catfish can be caught on cut bait, worms, and stink bait. Blue catfish are typically caught on fresh cut bait. Target wind blown flats for catfish. Walleye are slow to fair and can be found targeting rocky or wind-swept mud banks with jigs, crankbaits, or bottom bouncers. Crappie are slow to fair. Look for them 10-20 feet deep suspended near points, flooded brush, and ledges on jigs and minnows. At the outlet, catfish are fair on cut bait; walleye, white bass, and wipers are slow on jigs.

HILLSDALE: upper 60s/low 70s, stained, 11.5 feet high and falling Outlook: KDWPT reports: no change since 6/19. 500 CFS being released. All Boat Ramps are closed due to flooding. All camping areas in Jayhawk Park Area are closed. All fishing has been slow to fair. Look for bass along shallow, flooded structure. Some walleye are being found on shallow rocky points and adjacent mud flats. Some walleye are also being taken at the spillway. Crankbaits and jigs are the most productive lures right now. Crappie have been fair around Jayhawk Marina. Largemouth bass can be found near shallower structure right now. Plastic baits and topwater baits near shoreline vegetation are producing the most fish.

GLEN ELDER (WACONDA LAKE): 81 degrees, stained, about 9.5 feet high Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism reports: last update given 6/28/19. The two state park boat ramps (Osage and Marina Cove) are closed as is the Boller Point boat ramp. There are still several open ramps that can be used safely including Granite Creek, Walnut Creek, Schoen’s Cove, and North Fork Bridge. This high water may stick around for awhile and boaters should be aware of any new potential hazards which could be showing up in the newly flooded water. Anglers have been catching fair to good numbers of walleye around the Cawker City Causeway, the flats south of the golf course, near Schoen’s Cove, and off the state park points. Most fish are coming from 15-20 feet of water using jigs and worms or jigs and minnows. Smallies can be caught along the dam and north shore around the state park area, as well as the south bluffs. Largemouth bass numbers are best in the back end of Walnut Creek, Granite Creek, Mill Creek, and Mealls Cove. Jig and Pig, white spinnerbaits, and Ned Rigs are all good options for early summer bass. Check for white bass around the dam and off main lake points along the north shore and near the south bluffs. Trolling along the Cawker City causeway can also be good if the water is not too murky.

TUTTLE CREEK: 80 degrees, stained, 55.9 feet high. Outlook: Kansas Department of Wildlife reports: no change since 6/13. Running 16,000 CFS. Most fishing has been slow due to high water. The high release rates have been moving saugeye downstream from the Reservoir, which has led to some good fishing in the river pond, the river below the dam or at Rocky Ford. Everything else has been slow.

WILSON: upper 70s, clear to stained, 10.1 feet high Outlook: KDWPT reports: no change since 6/21. All boat ramps were usable. Black bass are good on soft plastics and jerkbaits along rocky shorelines and reed grass. Spinnerbaits work well when the wind is blowing. There has been recent reports of keeper Blue Catfish being caught throughout the reservoir. Try points in Hell Creek and shoreline habitat near West Minooka and Elm Creek. Use fresh cut bait. Stripers are fair with a few reports coming near the bluffs on the upper end and the river channel near Duvall. Try spoons and jigs/road runners in 12-20 feet of water. There are reports of big walleye being caught off points and flats from Duvall to Rock Town on the north shore. Try jigs and swimbaits in the early morning and late evening.

EL DORADO: upper 70s/low 80s, stained, 5.98 feet high. Outlook: KS Dept. of Wildlife, Parks & Tourism reports: last updated report given 6/27/19. 788 CFS being released. Due to high water, all but one of the lake’s boat ramps are unusable. The Shady Creek Area 1 Boat Ramp is the only functioning ramp. The courtesy dock is flooded. Use extreme caution and be on the lookout for floating debris if you take a boat out on the water. Wipers are fair to good trolling or casting crank baits along windy shorelines. White bass are fair on main lake points and windy shorelines on curly tailed grubs or inline spinners. White perch are fair on small hooks with half a worm fished on rocky breaks and along old roads. Crappie are scattered in the flooded cover and are being caught on minnows and jigs. Walleye are fair drifting jig and crawler combos or pulling worm harnesses on main lake points and flats. A few are also being picked up on larger crankbaits.

