KC-based MIAA grows to 14 schools with addition of Newman, Rogers State

The MIAA grew by two schools on Monday with invitations accepted by Newman University in Wichita and Rogers State University in Claremore, Oklahoma.

“Both institutions have competed against many MIAA members in non-conference contests and their geographical locations make them an ideal fit,” MIAA commissioner Mike Racy said.

The schools are considered associate members of the MIAA because neither one competes in football. But Newman and Rogers State will vie for MIAA championships in the sports sponsored by the schools and conference, including basketball.

Both schools will be eligible for MIAA awards and honors and compete for the NCAA automatic qualifier berth in team sports.

The MIAA didn’t leave its current footprint for the additions. The league now consists of 14 schools in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma and Nebraska.





Newman has competed as a MIAA associate member in wrestling since 2013. The Jets sponsor 13 other sports that will compete in the MIAA.

Rogers State offers 14 sports that will compete in the MIAA.