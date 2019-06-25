Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Soccer spotlight, World Cup dreaming, Sporting’s win
This is an important week for Kansas City to show its soccer bona fides to the world a year away from the site selection for the 2026 men’s World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team plays at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday and a good crowd is expected. The U.S. women continue their quest for a World Cup championship, and Sporting KC picked up a huge road victory on Sunday. The Star’s columnist Sam Mellinger and soccer beat writer Sam McDowell chat with host Blair Kerkhoff about all things soccer.
