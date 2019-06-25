Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: Soccer spotlight, World Cup dreaming, Sporting’s win

The Kansas City Star

United States’ Megan Rapinoe eyes the ball during the Women’s World Cup round of 16 soccer match between Spain and United States at Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 24, 2019. Alessandra Tarantino AP

This is an important week for Kansas City to show its soccer bona fides to the world a year away from the site selection for the 2026 men’s World Cup. The U.S. men’s national team plays at Children’s Mercy Park on Wednesday and a good crowd is expected. The U.S. women continue their quest for a World Cup championship, and Sporting KC picked up a huge road victory on Sunday. The Star’s columnist Sam Mellinger and soccer beat writer Sam McDowell chat with host Blair Kerkhoff about all things soccer.

Read the stories we discussed:

Finally: Sporting KC grabs first road victory of 2019, makes a move in playoff race

Bayern Munich-AC Milan match in KC moving to Children’s Mercy Park. Here are the details

Sam Mellinger: The importance about hearing ‘Yes” about the World Cup

