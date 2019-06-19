SportsBeat KC podcast: Talking Mizzou hoops and NBA Draft with Alex Schiffer

Jontay Porter at NBA Combine Former Mizzou forward Jontay Porter talks about his time at the NBA Draft Combine. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Former Mizzou forward Jontay Porter talks about his time at the NBA Draft Combine.

Just days after the Toronto Raptors won the NBA championship, the draft has arrived.

Missouri beat writer Alex Schiffer is at the draft site in Brooklyn and breaks down the top projected choices and the local possibilities with host Blair Kerkhoff. Plus, they talk about the ever-changing Missouri basketball roster and what to expect next season — coach Cuonzo Martin’s third.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Read the stories we discussed:

Who will get minutes for Missouri basketball next season? A look at the Tigers’ options

“I felt invincible” Missouri’s Jontay Porter explains how he re-tore ACL during rehab