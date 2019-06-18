Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: KC finds sports joy in U.S. Open, World Cup and Blues parade

The Kansas City Star

Gary Woodland posses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif.
Gary Woodland posses with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open Championship golf tournament Sunday, June 16, 2019, in Pebble Beach, Calif. David J. Phillip AP Photo

Local pro teams aren’t winning, but Kansas Citians enjoyed watching success elsewhere in sports, with big TV ratings for Gary Woodland’s U.S. Open title, the Women’s World Cup and even the parade for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Host Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Vahe Gregorian revel in the fun, along with everyone else.

Read the stories we discussed:

Pebble Chalk, Jayhawk: Gary Woodland breaks through for first major victory at U.S. Open

Gary Woodland: From Washburn basketball to U.S. Open champion

KC’s Blues fans pack The Blue Line as Blues claim Stanley Cup with 4-1 win over Bruins

Related stories from Kansas City Star
  Comments  