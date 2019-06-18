Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: KC finds sports joy in U.S. Open, World Cup and Blues parade
Local pro teams aren’t winning, but Kansas Citians enjoyed watching success elsewhere in sports, with big TV ratings for Gary Woodland’s U.S. Open title, the Women’s World Cup and even the parade for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues. Host Blair Kerkhoff and columnist Vahe Gregorian revel in the fun, along with everyone else.
Read the stories we discussed:
Pebble Chalk, Jayhawk: Gary Woodland breaks through for first major victory at U.S. Open
Gary Woodland: From Washburn basketball to U.S. Open champion
KC’s Blues fans pack The Blue Line as Blues claim Stanley Cup with 4-1 win over Bruins
