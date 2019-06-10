Sports

SportsBeat KC podcast: Could KC be an NHL or NBA city? Plus Hill, Royals, Big Papi

The Kansas City Star

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) catches the puck as Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches for the rebound during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. Pool via AP Bruce Bennett

With the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals winding down, Kansas City Star sports columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger make the case (or not) for Kansas City as an NBA or NHL city. Once upon a time, both leagues called Kansas City and Kemper Arena home.

Also, the columnists and host Blair Kerkhoff break down the latest Tyreek Hill news, attempt to find meaning in the Royals’ losing ways, send best wishes for a speedy recovery to Big Papi (David Ortiz) and conclude with Sam’s favorite KC Star enterprise.

Read the stories we discussed:

Vahe Gregorian: Blues’ season has lifted a city, but chance to win Stanley Cup will wait until Game 7

Best of the best: Presenting the KC Star’s 2019 Scholar-Athletes from across the Metro

Where do Kansas City TV sports ratings rank nationally? Crunching the numbers

