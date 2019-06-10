SportsBeat KC podcast: Could KC be an NHL or NBA city? Plus Hill, Royals, Big Papi

St. Louis Blues goaltender Jordan Binnington (50) catches the puck as Boston Bruins left wing Jake DeBrusk (74) watches for the rebound during the first period in Game 6 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final Sunday, June 9, 2019, in St. Louis. Bruce Bennett

With the Stanley Cup Final and the NBA Finals winding down, Kansas City Star sports columnists Vahe Gregorian and Sam Mellinger make the case (or not) for Kansas City as an NBA or NHL city. Once upon a time, both leagues called Kansas City and Kemper Arena home.

Also, the columnists and host Blair Kerkhoff break down the latest Tyreek Hill news, attempt to find meaning in the Royals’ losing ways, send best wishes for a speedy recovery to Big Papi (David Ortiz) and conclude with Sam’s favorite KC Star enterprise.

