Podcast: Kansas State sports with Kellis Robinett and lessons from the Catbacker tour

Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman led his team through their final spring practices inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan., on Saturday.
Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett didn’t make every stop on this year’s K-State Catbacker Tour, but he made a few and tells host Blair Kerkhoff on this episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast what he learned about football and basketball along the way.

Bonus: Why Kellis chooses tacos over pancakes for tailgating and why the Manhattan Special — made with a special fruit juice — is the “best way” to make light beer taste better.

Read the stories we discussed:

K-State Q&A: Xavier’s Sneed’s return, football predictions and breakfast tacos

Why K-State football coach Chris Klieman won’t hesitate to play freshmen next season

