Sports
Podcast: Kansas State sports with Kellis Robinett and lessons from the Catbacker tour
Kansas State beat writer Kellis Robinett didn’t make every stop on this year’s K-State Catbacker Tour, but he made a few and tells host Blair Kerkhoff on this episode of the SportsBeat KC podcast what he learned about football and basketball along the way.
Bonus: Why Kellis chooses tacos over pancakes for tailgating and why the Manhattan Special — made with a special fruit juice — is the “best way” to make light beer taste better.
