SportsBeat KC podcast: Royals draft Bobby Witt Jr. — and stop comparing him to Mahomes

Bobby Witt Jr., right, embraces his father, Bobby Witt, shortly after he was selected Monday by the Royals with the second overall pick in the MLB draft. jwilson@star-telegram.com

The woe-some Royals had a reason to celebrate Monday when the team drafted high school shortstop Bobby Witt Jr., with the No. 2 overall pick. Host Blair Kerkhoff talks with Star columnists Sam Mellinger and Vahe Gregorian about Witt’s impact — and why he’s not going to be the Patrick Mahomes of the Royals.

Also, Royals beat writer Lynn Worthy calls in from Dallas, where he interviewed Witt and his father, former major league pitcher Bobby Witt.

