Sports
SportsBeat KC podcast: Chiefs defensive coach Steve Spagnuolo speaks, we interpret
Another week, another Chiefs organized activity. Beat writer Brooke Pryor and host Blair Kerkhoff recount what they saw and heard at the latest Chiefs practice. Spoiler alert: New defensive coordinator Steve “Spags” Spagnuolo has an accent and you have to listen to the podcast to hear Blair’s version of it.
Read the stories we discussed:
Spagnuolo brings youthful energy, hands-on approach to Chiefs
No running back by committee for Chiefs. Damien Williams is the starter
Here’s how Breeland Speaks fit into new Chiefs defensive scheme...or so they hope
