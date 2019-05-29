Sports
SportsBeat KC: R.J. Hampton picks pro career over college & more KU basketball talk
KU basketball did not land top recruit R.J. Hampton, who said he wasn’t interested in college basketball and is instead headed for a pro league in Australia. Host Blair Kerkhoff and beat writer Jesse Newell discuss what this means for Kansas and college basketball. Also, Silvio De Sousa’s return could mean an interesting lineup for the Jayhawks.
