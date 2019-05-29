SportsBeat KC: R.J. Hampton picks pro career over college & more KU basketball talk

Five-star guard RJ Hampton, of Dallas, Texas, plays during the Nike EYBL event in the Atlanta area on April 26, 2019. Dean Legge

KU basketball did not land top recruit R.J. Hampton, who said he wasn’t interested in college basketball and is instead headed for a pro league in Australia. Host Blair Kerkhoff and beat writer Jesse Newell discuss what this means for Kansas and college basketball. Also, Silvio De Sousa’s return could mean an interesting lineup for the Jayhawks.

