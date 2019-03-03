Two KC-area racewalkers claim National Masters Indoor gold; Leawood golfer fourth

Two KC-area senior athletes claimed victory medals at this past weekend’s USATF National Masters Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.
Karen Swisher of Shawnee defended her gold medal performance from 2017 in the one-mile walk by shaving three seconds off her American record in the 65-69 age division, at 9 minutes, 46.6 seconds. She also took silver in the 3,000-meter walk. Swisher is president of Heartland Racewalkers, one of the country’s premier clubs for the sport.
Alan Poisner of Overland Park won gold in the 3,000-meter walk for the third time in the 80-84 division. He also holds the record in the one-mile walk in this division, as well as gold medals at the World Masters Athletics and the World Masters Games.
Fourth for Propeck
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Leawood’s Megan Propeck shot a 75 in the final round of the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship Sunday at TPC Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Propeck finished with a three-round total of 223, good for fourth place.
Akshay Bhatia, the No. 1-ranked junior boy in the world, and Alexa Pano, America’s third-ranked junior girl, cruised to dominating wins.
Comments