Two KC-area racewalkers claim National Masters Indoor gold; Leawood golfer fourth

Kansas City Star

March 03, 2019 02:17 PM

Two KC-area senior athletes claimed victory medals at this past weekend’s USATF National Masters Indoor Championships in Winston-Salem, N.C.

Karen Swisher of Shawnee defended her gold medal performance from 2017 in the one-mile walk by shaving three seconds off her American record in the 65-69 age division, at 9 minutes, 46.6 seconds. She also took silver in the 3,000-meter walk. Swisher is president of Heartland Racewalkers, one of the country’s premier clubs for the sport.

Alan Poisner of Overland Park won gold in the 3,000-meter walk for the third time in the 80-84 division. He also holds the record in the one-mile walk in this division, as well as gold medals at the World Masters Athletics and the World Masters Games.

Fourth for Propeck

Leawood’s Megan Propeck shot a 75 in the final round of the Dustin Johnson World Junior Golf Championship Sunday at TPC Myrtle Beach in South Carolina. Propeck finished with a three-round total of 223, good for fourth place.

Akshay Bhatia, the No. 1-ranked junior boy in the world, and Alexa Pano, America’s third-ranked junior girl, cruised to dominating wins.

