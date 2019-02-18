Stuck in the snow? Kansas City’s 2019 running and racing season just around the corner

Kansas City has experienced just about every conceivable form of winter precipitation imaginable over the past few weeks. But every day is one step closer to spring, warmer temperatures and the 2019 running season.
It’s not hard to find a race. There are enough options within a 50-mile radius to fill just about every weekend on a Kansas Citian’s running calendar. Despite all the competition, three of Kansas City’s premiere events — the Kansas City Marathon, Rock the Parkway and Hospital Hill Run — expect to build upon their 2018 success and deliver more than just a top-notch racing experience to participants in 2019.
Kansas City Marathon
Kansas City Marathon race director Dave Borchardt said participation was up 14 percent in 2018, a number he’s proud of, considering the growing number of traditional and non-traditional races (like Spartan and Tough Mudder events) available to prospective participants nowadays.
“We’re always trying to challenge ourselves to keep things fresh and exciting. If you’re not, you’re in a lot of trouble in the running industry,” Borchardt said.
The Kansas City Marathon is the city’s longest race, but it has options to fit runners of all levels, including a half-marathon, 10K and 5K. Participants can choose to walk every distance except the marathon, if they wish.
Borchardt is sweetening the pot for marathon and half-marathon participants this year, adding a pair of sunglasses to the traditional race swag of T-shirt, medal, food and post-race party. The goal is to make the entire event — from registration pickup to party — one to remember.
“With bigger races, we’re pushing ourselves to keep the experience fresh,” Borchardt said. “We’re staying engaged, and providing free training plans to people who have never done a race.”
The marathon has grown due in part to presenting sponsor Garmin, as well as the presence of some of the area’s other biggest employers. The course makes a point of passing by every iconic landmark in the downtown area.
The next goal is to make the Kansas City Marathon a can’t-miss event for spectators.
“I think Kansas City can continue to grow in terms of spectators,” Borchardt said. “We have a bunch, but we’d love to see that grow even more. A lot of people will come out and have yard parties.
“Spectators help so much with runner experience. Having some people to cheer you on that last mile goes a long way.”
Hospital Hill Run
The Hospital Hill Run is Kansas City’s oldest race, dating to 1974, and it’s embracing that legacy for 2019.
Lisa Drake previously served as race director for five years, and returned to the role in December.
“We’re excited about it, and we want to own that it’s the oldest, and the challenge of it as well, instead of sidestepping it,” Drake said. “We have some very loyal people and it’s just a Kansas City icon. It’s a neat thing to come to hospital hill. We’re excited to be a part of Kansas City culture, and I think that’s what brings people back.”
The Hospital Hill Run has been a not-for-profit event since 2007, and selects different charities to help every year. This year’s beneficiaries are the Kansas City Missouri School District and Strive for Life, which helps children get checked for heart conditions.
Participants can choose from 5K, 10K and half-marathon. They will also get a T-shirt from local vendor Charlie Hustle, which is partnering with Hospital Hill this year for the first time.
“We’re really excited. We’ve had different things in the past, but this is one that people really wanted,” Drake said.
Hospital Hill Run is also offering free training programs for new runners and first-time participants. It’s a challenging race, but also an achievable one.
“I don’t want people to be intimidated by it. We want it to be a family event,” Drake said. “I’ve done it, and I’m not a huge runner. Anybody can do it if they put their mind to it.”
Rock the Parkway
The first Rock the Parkway race came together in a matter of a few short months. Now it’s the largest spring race in Kansas City, with a total of 7,500 combined participants in the 5K and half-marathon.
Rock the Parkway, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has turned into something more than race director Troy Fitzgerald ever dreamed it would be.
“It’s one everyone in the city gears up for, being able to run down Ward Parkway with the roads closed, and run around Loose Park with a really nice one-mile downhill finish, all the other things to go along with it,” Fitzgerald said. “And people do really, really like the course.”
Burns & McDonnell has been the title sponsor since the race’s inception. Proceeds will benefit Children’s Mercy Hospital for the second straight year.
Early interest in Rock the Parkway was generated by the opportunity to run on one of Kansas City’s most famous and historic streets. And that opportunity is what keeps people coming back.
“Each year we improved on course and execution of event,” Fitzgerald said. “It’s a fine-tuned machine now, and people are attracted to that and have it on their calendar.
“People don’t want to see this thing go away. As long as we can continue to move it forward, have a good race, our partnership with Burns & McDonnell stays in tact, we can keep gong and have it be a success every year.”
