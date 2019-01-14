Kansas City soccer players’ resilience helps them achieve dreams of going pro

When Dorian Bailey was announced as the eighth overall pick in the 2019 National Women’s Soccer League Draft on Thursday in Chicago, there was no traditional speech or congratulations.





Unlike the seven women selected ahead of her, Bailey was sitting in a hotel room in Mexico.

“I was actually just in my hotel room watching it,” Bailey said. “And to be honest, I wasn’t expecting to go in the first round, so I was really surprised when I heard my name called.”

The senior midfielder from the University of North Carolina was selected by the Washington Spirit, one of two KC-area women drafted to play in the NWSL last week. Five picks later, the Houston Dash drafted CeCe Kizer, a product of Blue Valley Northwest and Ole Miss, at No. 13 overall.

North Carolina coach Anson Dorrance isn’t surprised that Bailey, a native of Mission, Kan., who attended and played at St. Theresa’s Academy, was drafted so high.

“She’s able to beat people down the left side. Her two-footedness, her game intelligence, and with all those technical qualities, she’s a shockingly effective header nonetheless. So those are my favorite qualities in her,” said Dorrance, a 21-time NCAA Women’s College Cup winner.

But it hasn’t been an easy ride for the Bailey, who has the ability to play the whole length of the midfield, as well as on either the left or right wing. Just a couple of months into her collegiate career, Bailey tore her ACL, relegating her to rehab for the remainder of her freshman season.

Dorrance said that even as a freshman, Bailey was a crucial part of a squad that was undefeated and No. 1 in the country at the time of her injury.

“I loved her determination to come back,” he said. “She had sort of a quiet confidence; she’s not a really outgoing, verbal person. But you could see her quiet determination, and she just also really loves the game.”

Bailey worked her way back into the starting 11 by the end of her junior year, and ultimately finished her time with the Tar Heels as an ACC Tournament champion and two-time Women’s College Cup runner-up.

“I think I can bring a good technical, backing midfield presence (to the Washington Spirit),” said Bailey, who graduated from St. Teresa’s in 2015 and played club soccer with Sporting Blue Valley.

“They already have that a little bit with Rose Lavelle, but I think I can cover a lot of ground and attack and defend,” she continued. “Honestly I’m just hoping to play.”

Kizer, who’s originally from Overland Park and graduated from Blue Valley Northwest in 2015, finished as Ole Miss’ leader in goals (48) and points (119).

But the path to a pro soccer career wasn’t always easy for Kizer, either.





“She didn’t get to try out because of basketball, so she had to start on the C-team and work her way up,” said Elizabeth Walter, who was a soccer coach at BVNW while Kizer was there. “She never pouted, or complained — she just dominated.”





“I just think it’s a great testimonial to her character that she didn’t pout or complain, because most players of her caliber would,” Walter continued. “She just put her head down and totally dominated. It was truly unfair. We moved her up pretty quickly.”

Unlike Bailey, Kizer was able to attend the ceremony and fulfill a childhood dream of her name called on draft day.

“I feel really great, really great, for my childhood dream to kind of come true,” she said. “And I’m really excited about Houston. It was kind of a team I wasn’t expecting, but I’m very amped, especially because I know a few players down there already.”

Also a midfielder, Kizer offers Houston a lot in her ability to hold up the ball and use her creativity to create chances for forwards and marauding wing-backs. Kizer will be joining fellow Kansas City native and Houston midfielder Haley Hanson, who graduated from Olathe East in 2014 and played college soccer at Nebraska.

Kizer shared a couple coaches with Bailey, including Huw Williams at Sporting Blue Valley, who she thanked during her draft-day speech. She also spent time with Bailey at U.S. Women’s National Team U-23 camps

“She’s a great player, and great person as well,” Kizer said of Bailey. “Very excited for her to go out to Washington. She totally deserves it.

“Training with her, she’s a very competitive person, hard working, so I’m really excited to go up against her this season and for us to be rookies.”