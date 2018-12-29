MMA’s Megan Anderson, who trains in Lee’s Summit, records TKO at UFC 232 bout in L.A.

Megan Anderson, the native of Australia who’s training with James Krause in the Kansas City area and trying to make a name for herself in the world of mixed-martial arts, added another victory to her resume Saturday night at The Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

Albeit in an unpredictable and even bizarre way.

Fighting Cat Zingano on the undercard of the pay-per-view UFC 232 main event featuring featherweight champion Cris Cyborg vs. bantamweight champ Amanda Nunes, Anderson landed a kick to the head — or more precisely, her opponent’s right eyeball — that prompted a TKO stoppage at the 1:01 mark of round one.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

The win in the fight, which was stopped shortly after that kick as Zingano (10-4) turned away and the referee determined she could not continue, pushed Anderson’s record to 9-4.

“I was just doing my job,” Anderson said in a story at mafighting.com. “She looked away and didn’t answer what he was saying and he finally stopped it.”

Anderson, a tall, lanky fighter and depression survivor who trains with Krause in Lee’s Summit, lost her pro debut to Holly Holm in UFC 225 but could be headed toward a featherweight showdown against Cyborg at some point next year.