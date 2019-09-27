Euro Tile Collection offers high-end tile imported from Spain, Italy [sponsored]

If you look at a floor and simply see a place to walk, then there are many places to find tile. If you look at a floor or a wall and see a blank canvas where you can create, then there’s only one place to find what you’re looking for: Euro Tile Collection.

Euro Tile Collection is located in Overland Park, but sources its unique porcelain and ceramic tile from the best factories in Italy and Spain. Known for rich color palettes and superior eye to detail, these producers bring centuries of expertise to their craft.

Euro Tile Collection founder Michael Jackson says that the difference in quality between his products and that which you can find at big box stores is huge.

“When you’re buying from the higher-end producers in Italy and Spain, there’s a quality that you can see and feel,” Jackson says. “All the pieces are consistent. It’s durable. And we see the trends before anyone else because we receive new products monthly.”

Because of Euro Tile Collection’s top-tier quality, they focus on selling only to discerning interior designers rather than the general public. He’s happy to be able to provide the materials that the most creative designers crave. Euro Tile Collection offers both floor and wall tiles, with a particularly wide variety of wall tiles to create stunning looks in the bathroom, kitchen or mudroom.

Euro Tile Collection

Although Euro Tile Collection may sell tile, they are also proud of their combined 60 years of experience in the business and the ability to lend that expertise to designers. With one on one service, they specialize in guiding designers to the perfect products from their extensive and ever updating stock. No one in the city can match their variety and quality.

One of the added benefits of working with a locally owned company is cutting out the middle man. Instead of a week to 10 days of turnaround, many products can be available within the day, making project workflow efficient. And if there’s something that you can’t find at Euro Tile Collection, it can easily by ordered direct from the factories across the pond.

Jackson is particularly excited about patterned tiles right now. He’s sourcing new patterns all the time, giving in-the-know designers the upper hand when it comes to meeting the trends. In bathrooms, he’s always looking for new finishes and textures, with subway tiles still highly popular. He sees blues and rich greens growing in popularity, along with chic grays.

Euro Tile Collection prides itself on providing not only personalized service but on having the inventory to finish every top designers’ most prestigious projects. If you’re looking for something different that will truly stand out from the average design scheme, Euro Tile Collection may be the treasure trove you need.

For more information, visit them at Eurotilecollection.com.