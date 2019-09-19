Spaces
Fall fashion: Eight dramatic looks inspired by Lyric Opera of Kansas City productions
Inspired by this season’s productions at Lyric Opera of Kansas City, we pulled together a fall wardrobe that’s moody and sumptuous.
The photos were shot by Judy Revenaugh on location at Lyric Opera. Model Riley Clover of Voices & Models wore dramatic clothes and accessories from local boutiques. Molly McPheter of Roots & Branches Salon did Clover’s hair and makeup.
Each “set” was inspired by an upcoming Lyric Opera production and styled with items from the company’s spectacular props closet. Here are all the details about the current season. For more info or to buy tickets, go to kcopera.org.
The Abduction from Seraglio, September 21, 25, 27, and 29
Mozart’s trademark melodies are transplanted to 1930s Tinseltown, where a “legitimate businessman” kidnaps a dishy deb and locks her away in his swanky nightclub.
La Bohème, November 9, 13, 15, and 17
Two lovers are reunited – and their love rekindled – by a tragic turn of events that ultimately leaves one of them consumed by grief, and the other by consumption.
Lucia Di Lammermoor, March 7, 11, 13, and 15
With tragedy rivaling Romeo and Juliet, and violence reminiscent of Psycho, a day that began with a wedding march ends with a funeral procession.
The Shining, April 25, 29, May 1, and 3
A young son with a sixth sense endures a house of horrors as his father faces demons that ultimately turn him into a monster.
