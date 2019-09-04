KC Cattle Company, a veteran-owned ranch in Weston, now delivers American Wagyu beef

Veteran Patrick Montgomery founded KC Cattle Co. in 2016. The ranch in Weston, Mo. produces American Wagyu beef and recently started offering free delivery.

Fire up the grill, steak lovers: KC Cattle Co. now offers free delivery of its American Wagyu beef.

The beef raised by the Weston ranch, which was founded in 2016 by combat veteran Patrick Montgomery, is USDA certified and hormone free, with optimum marbling and rich flavor.

Customers who live in the lower 48 states can now order the beef directly from kccattlecompany.com. Options include everything from bestselling strips, ribeyes and filets to ground beef, ribs and brisket. The meat is shipped with freezer packs and comes with a hand-written thank you note from a veteran employed by the ranch.