Picture perfect: All about Thirty9, a new art photography website with local ties

Photography lovers with an eye for interior design have a new — and local — source for wall art.

Miller’s Professional Imaging — which has professional photo imaging labs in Pittsburg, Kansas and Columbia, Missouri — recently debuted a consumer-facing website called Thirty9. The site offers professionally curated photography that appeals to the design-minded.

Thirty9’s collection features hundreds of photos by dozens of artists. Subjects vary, but many of the photos depict beautiful landscapes or inspiring architecture. Picture an aerial shot of turquoise waves crashing on a golden Hawaiian beach, or the bold angles of the Brooklyn Bridge in black and white.

The website is named after 1939, the year Bill Miller founded Miller’s Professional imaging, and 1839, the birth year of practical photography. All Thirty9 photos are vetted by CEO Richard Miller, a Master Photographer, and processed in-house.

Customers can choose from a variety of sizes, frames and materials such as giclee paper, canvas gallery prints, wood and “Modern Metal” — a glossy sheet of aluminum with a special mount that makes the photo appear as though it’s floating in front of the wall.