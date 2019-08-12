Kansas City Community Gardens offers night to remember with Gardens at Sunset [sponsored]

Tucked away inside Swope Park is an environmental oasis rich in flowers, herbs, vegetables and grains. This special place, named the Leanna Flandermeyer Beanstalk Children’s Garden and operated by Kansas City Community Gardens, is a space where children and adults can learn about gardening, nutrition and plant science.

It’s also the backdrop of the annual Gardens at Sunset event, which takes place Sept. 7 from 6 to 9 p.m. If the setting isn’t enticing enough, the mission behind the gardens will have you invested in the process by night’s end.

After enjoying a dinner of seasonally inspired fare, you can explore the many gardens that make this destination unique. As you make your way through beds teeming with bountiful vegetables, aromatic herbs and the garden’s new demonstration orchard, you see and hear firsthand how Kansas City Community Garden works to inspire and empower families throughout the metropolitan area to grow their own food.

The evening will include live and silent auctions, as well as locally sourced food and drink. Tickets are $90 each and include dinner and beverages. All proceeds benefit Kansas City Community Gardens’ mission to assist low-income households and community groups to grow their own produce, and inspire children to make healthy food choices.

To learn more about Gardens at Sunset, visit kccg.org/spaces.