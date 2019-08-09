Ashley’s Runway: Three fresh ways to wear a blazer literally anywhere but the office

Who says those blazers lining your closet are for office-use only? Buying a piece and reserving it for just one area of your life — like work or weekend — is an antiquated way of building a wardrobe.

Remixing items in your closet shakes up your style and keeps things fresh. The easiest way to start? Grab a blazer and wear it literally anywhere but the office.

My favorite way? Take a chic, usually-reserved blazer like this blush pink linen number and throw it on over a pair of high-waisted denim cut-offs. I love the way these elements play against each other: the blazer is all feminine and business, while the cut-offs bring a distinct summertime barbecue vibe.

I tied the look together with a simple black blouse (any camisole or T-shirt will do) and a pair of striped summer sandals. Think you can’t dress up a pair of jean shorts? Girl, let me teach you: the best way is to find a heeled sandal. Go mid-range on the heel height; think 2.5-3 inches. Your legs will look miles long, but the manageable heel keeps the look from being too over-the-top.

So how else can you remix a blazer?

Over a sun dress. Want to add some coverage to a flirty sun dress while elevating the overall look? Grab a blazer instead of a more casual denim jacket. Scrunch the sleeves, slide on a flat leather sandal, and you’re out the door.

Over your favorite pair of jeans. Think a classic white v-neck tee, your fave denim, and a black sandal (heeled or flat). The vibe is polished without trying too hard and effortlessly cool.

Summer-weight fabrics are your friend. While fall pieces might be popping up in stores, August is not the time to reach for those heavy wool blazers. Stick to lightweight fabrics like linen and cotton blends until the leaves start to change color.

Ashley White is one of Kansas City’s preeminent style influencers. You can see more of her style at lestylorouge.com and on Instagram @ashrockchalk.