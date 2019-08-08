Coming soon to Brookside: EB and Co., a destination for handmade, stylish accessories

Six years ago, Emily Bordner set out to find a simple leather tote — but all of the bags in stores were covered in loud logos and patterns.

Instead of giving up her search for the perfect everyday accessory, Bordner took a leather sewing class and made her own tote. Soon, she was making bags for other women and selling them under the name EB and Co.

Over the past few years, EB and Co. has become a full-fledged accessories company that sells everything from bracelets to barrettes and streamlined leather pouches. This month, Bordner is opening a flagship EB and Co. store at 326 W. 63rd St. in Brookside.

“My goal is to be the go-to destination for accessories in Kansas City,” Bordner says. “I want to own that niche in Kansas City.”

Bordner regularly collaborates with local style influencers such as Shelby Ditch on accessories. In June, EB and Co. released small, sparkly gold-dipped hoop earrings that sold out in 24 hours. The pieces are available online as well as at the Made in KC Marketplace store on the Country Club Plaza.

Bordner, who used to work in visual merchandising for Hallmark, is working with interior designer Kristin Rieke to infuse the new Brookside boutique with her trademark simple, understated style.

“We’re spending a lot of time hand-picking each and every light fixture, shelf and rug,” Bordner says. “We’re really excited to join the Brookside community.”