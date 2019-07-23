Need a style makeover? Head to Halls Kansas City, featured on ‘Queer Eye’ [sponsored]

“Queer Eye” style expert Tan France visited Halls Kansas City while filming season four of the hit Netflix show.

When Tan France, resident style expert from the Netflix smash hit “Queer Eye,” wanted a diverse selection of clothing that was “sexy yet elegant,” he knew exactly where to go — Halls.

In season four, episode four of the show, which dropped on July 19, the Fab Five showed Kansas City-area drill coach Wanda Winters how to build a wardrobe that fits any occasion. Winters walked away with a fashion-forward and versatile wardrobe of well-paired looks for work and play.

Halls, the department store that has been setting style standards for more than 100 years, is uniquely suited for this sort of makeover. Not only are they the only place in Kansas City where you can find designers such as Prada or Gucci, but they also offer stylish options at every price point. From handbags to accessories to children’s fashion, Halls has something for every occasion.

Halls, located in Crown Center, is a Kansas City style destination that offers clothes at all price points. It’s the only place in Kansas City to buy clothes from designers such as Prada and Gucci. Halls Kansas City

“You don’t have to leave Kansas City to find the season’s best fashion,” says Kelly Cole, president of Halls. “Halls handpicks all of our styles with Kansas City in mind. Whether you’re looking for a professional makeover, like on ‘Queer Eye,’ or just something to enhance your day-to-day outfits, Halls has what you’re looking for with an experience like no other.”

And there’s no need to wait for the Fab Five to choose you for a makeover. Halls’ style experts specialize in providing personalized service for every client, no matter the occasion.

Halls curated a fashion-forward destination for contemporary fashion called The Bridge. With brands such as Alice & Olivia, Rag & Bone, and Theory for women and Ted Baker, John Varvatos, and Bonobos for men, The Bridge presents looks for any occasion, all in a chic setting with personalized service. Browse the hottest brands while overlooking the downtown skyline through the 60-foot-wide exterior window over Grand Boulevard.

For daily style inspiration, follow The Bridge and Halls on Instagram. Find your next #OOTD or party look to match any style, from streetwear to cocktail attire. And for a limited time, you can register to win a $500 shopping spree and makeover with one of Halls’ Style Experts.

To enter, follow @HallsKC and @thebridge_halls on Instagram. Like the post about the contest and comment by tagging a friend that will be your wingman (or woman) as the experts at Halls help you choose outfits that show your style and personality.

The contest is live and runs through August 2. Entries are limited to one per person, and you must be 18 to enter. Look for the winner on August 5. Check out the latest season of Queer Eye to see all the looks that Winters found at Halls and find your own flair with a Style Expert today.