A Kansas City home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright will soon sell to the highest bidder

The Sondern-Adler Home in KC’s Roanoke neighborhood was designed by Frank Lloyd Wright. Special to The Star

Calling all architecture aficionados: A Kansas City home designed by Frank Lloyd Wright will be sold at auction next month.

The Sondern-Adler Home is a Usonian-style masterpiece with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. It’s located at 3600 Belleview Avenue in KC’s Roanoke neighborhood.

The 80-year-old home is named after each of its first two owners, both of whom hired Frank Lloyd Wright to design parts of it.

Clarence Sondern contracted the world-famous American architect to design the first part of the home in 1939. The result was a 900-square-foot example of organic architecture with Wright’s trademark deep overhangs and big windows that invite nature indoors. It included what is now the home’s den/library, kitchen, two bedrooms and one bathroom.





Nine years later, the second owner, Arnold Adler, invited Wright to design a 2,000-square-foot addition. The result is a large open living space that includes a formal dining area with built-in seating and a sunken living room with a fireplace and three walls of big windows. Wright also added a bedroom, bathrooms, carports and three vast terraces.

The home’s current owner, Jim Blair, is working with Heritage Auctions, the world’s third largest auction house and the only top tier auction company to offer luxury real estate auctions, to market the sale.

Heritage Auctions manager Rochelle Mortensen wrote in an email that “there’s no telling how many bidders will participate.”

“As I’m sure you’ll agree, this is no typical sale,” she added. “We are marketing to our global audience and have already gained interested from potential bidders across the country, even before the marketing campaign gets into full swing.”

Mortensen explained that the auction will be without reserve — which means Blair has not set a minimum price for the property. It will sell to the highest bidder on August 12.

Heritage Auctions will accept bids by phone, proxy, or in person at the house.





Blair has always viewed himself as a steward of the home, inviting thousands of people over for fundraising events and tours since moving in in 1997.

“Every time I walk in the door I realize it’s a very special place,” he told The Star in 2015. “All of these houses, we’re just passing through and doing things to preserve them for the future.”