Holy cocktail: How to make The Body and the Blood, The Belfry’s scotch and sage sipper

Belfry bartenders John Agee (left) and Jake Hayde collaborated on the recipe for The Body and the Blood, a scotch and sage cocktail garnished with an unsanctified communion wafer.

It’s hard not to miss the irony of the silver pentagram ring flashing on Jake Hayde’s finger as he shakes a tin of The Body and the Blood, his cocktail collaboration with fellow bartender John Agee at The Belfry.

Their riff on the New York Sour was spawned by a conversation about unique garnishes over drinks and food at Waldo Thai Place. Hayde had created a drink in the past that used an unsanctified communion wafer as the garnish and was keen to improve on the drink while retaining the cheeky decoration.

After a slew of texts back and forth with Agee, The Body and the Blood was born.

A New York Sour starts with whiskey and ends with a floater of red wine. In this version, Hayde and Agee decided to bring a little smoke to the mix by starting with Dalmore 12 Year Single Malt Scotch whisky and adding sage simple syrup. Throwing an egg white in the mix adds a creamy mouthfeel. Smoking the glass with burning sage invokes the incense during a church service.

The resulting cocktail is creamy, with just a hint of smoke in the nose and a gorgeous mauve color in the glass. It may not be a sacrament, but you’ll feel blessed by the time you’re ready to order another.

The Body and the Blood

1 teaspoon ground sage

1 1/2 ounces Dalmore 12 Year Single Malt Scotch whisky

3/4 ounce freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 egg white

1/2 ounce sage simple syrup (recipe follows)

1 ounce Cabernet Sauvignon wine

1 communion wafer

To prepare the glass, ignite a teaspoon of ground sage with a match or lighter on a nonflammable surface and invert your glass over the top. Allow smoke to fill the glass while preparing the cocktail. Do not leave flame unattended.

Add egg white, scotch, lemon juice, simple syrup, and red wine to a cocktail shaker without ice. Shake vigorously. Add ice and shake again until mixture is very frothy. Double strain into your smoked coupe glass. The drink will settle out to reveal a creamy head and mauve body. Place one communion wafer in the center of the beverage. Enjoy!

Sage Simple Syrup

1 cup sugar

1 cup water

1 teaspoon ground sage

Heat sugar and water together until sugar is dissolved. Add ground sage and allow to dissolve. Cool and store in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.