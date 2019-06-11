Prairie Village gets a new clothing boutique, Scoobie, and a high-end daycare for dogs

Sarah Jabbour recently realized her dream of opening a women’s clothing boutique with Scoobie, a new shop in Prairie Village.

Sarah Jabbour has always dreamed of opening her own women’s clothing boutique.

For the past seven years, Jabbour has operated Scoobie, a pop-up shop she brought to events and co-op boutiques such as The Garment District in downtown Kansas City. Scoobie started as a side hustle for Jabbour, who previously worked at Nordstrom and Lululemon.

Now Scoobie is Jabbour’s full-time job — she recently opened her first standalone boutique at The Prairie Village Shopping Center. Scoobie’s location, between Caffeteria and Golden & Pine, is ideal for Jabbour. The mom to 2-year-old twin girls with a baby boy on the way lives with her husband in the neighborhood.

Scoobie sells flowy dresses, vintage-inspired T-shirts, rompers and a variety of skirts (from denim minis to leopard-print midis). Most of the pieces cost less than $100, and all are hand-selected by Jabbour, who travels the country collecting inventory.

Jabbour plans to use the space for private events and fundraisers. The Scoobie inside The Garment District will remain open.

In other Prairie Village news: A new dog daycare, boarding and grooming business has opened in The Prairie Village Shops. On the Ball aims to be a high-end hangout space for canines, with a relatively low human-to-dog ratio (1 to 10) and high-tech sound-proofing and odor control systems.