Sizzling or sassy: Hit the beach or pool deck in Kansas City’s hottest summer swimwear

On her: Billabong Sun Rise Beach Cami top, $54.95, and matching bikini bottom, $49.95, Rob Francesca pants, $98, all from Nani Nalu on The Country Club Plaza; African beaded disc necklace, $85, Birdie’s Panties in The Crossroads Arts District; bracelets $98 and $68, Alysa Rene Boutique in Leawood; fedora from Swim Things in Blue Springs. On him: OAS Blue Palm Swim Trunks, $75, Benson printed linen shirt, $135, Raen Raleigh sunglasses, $135, and OAS Cammo Canvas Espadrilles, $99, all from Ulah in Woodside Village; necklace and bracelet from Barefoot Beach Bums in Leawood. Set: Blue glider bench, $873, with matching end table, $252, and pink ball-shaped pillow, $131, all from Seasonal Concepts in Overland Park.

Want to make a stylish splash at the pool this summer? Then dive in to these hot summer looks assembled with swimwear you can buy from Kansas City boutiques.

Among our favorite looks for her: A breezy all-white ensemble from Nani Nalu on the Country Club Plaza, a ruffled black and white polka dot top from SwimZip of Prairie Village and a flowy floral robe from Birdies Panties in the Crossroads Arts District. We love all three looks with a glint of mixed metal jewelry from Alysa Rene Boutique.

For him, we’re into cool button-downs paired with patterned trunks from Ulah, bold board shorts from Swim Things and nautical-inspired necklaces from Barefoot Beach Bums.

All of the looks were modeled by husband-and-wife models Rudy and Malone Otwell. Their hair was styled by Molly McPheter of Roots & Branches Salon; Caro Benitez Makeup Studio handled makeup.

The photos were shot on location at The Havana Room in the Crossroads Arts District with furniture and decor from Seasonal Concepts in Overland Park.