Karin Ross Designs creates dream kitchens, bathrooms and basements that last

If the kitchen is the heart of the home, Karin Ross knows how to make it beat with clean lines and functionality rendered beautifully. This spacious breakfast bar features an inlaid range top.

Imagine for a moment — you have a dream, a dream of a beautiful kitchen with gleaming quartz countertops, top-of-the-line appliances and the little touches that make your life easier.

You see your dream in renderings with all its potential on the page. But we all know that life — and sometimes contractors — gets in the way. Although we all want to think that remodeling our homes will be a simple process, so often it’s the start of a stress-filled dance between designers, contractors, vendors and homeowners that stretches on far too long.





Of course, it doesn’t have to be that way, says esteemed interior designer Karin Ross of Karin Ross Designs. With her teamwork approach to design and remodeling, she loves to surpass the expectations of her clients, delivering beautiful spaces with none of the stress.

Ross has been in the design business for 30 years, specializing in bathrooms, kitchens, and basements. As an interior designer, she loves to listen and take her clients’ wishes and make them concrete, creating spaces that add lasting value and beauty to their homes. But what sets her apart? Once that design is conceived, she is there to see it through to fruition with her remodeling team.





“It makes a huge difference,” Ross says. “Some designers come up with the ideas and they are wonderful but if they are turned over to contractors that aren’t familiar with the products that the client wants, it can lead to trouble down the road.”

“I’ve worked with the same crew for years and we know how things work,” she adds. “If there’s a new product, we learn all the ins and outs of it first. At the end of the day, it means that your expectations are met with reality. I’m there to ensure that.”





Ross’ husband, Nick, heads up the construction division of Karin Ross Designs and has a team of expert-level craftspeople at his beck and call. Together, they’ve won several awards from the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and been featured on HGTV’s “What You Get For the Money.”





Ross enjoys tackling projects of all shapes and sizes but her favorite projects are kitchens.





“The kitchen is the heart of the home,” she says. “I enjoy thinking about what will serve the family from day to day and bring ease and joy to their lives. I like kitchens and baths because they last.”





Ross specializes in open concept designs that are elegant but functional.





“I will not sacrifice functionality for looks. Everything has to make sense for my clients,” Ross says. “Luckily there are lots of ways to make your space work and look amazing at the same time.”









Ross adds that she loves what she does and especially enjoys seeing her projects go from idea to completion.

“I work crazy hours sometimes, but I’m the boss!” she laughs. “I have to make sure that it’s right. I hold myself to a high standard and my clients appreciate that.”





If you’re considering updating your kitchen or bath, Karin Ross would love to help you add lasting beauty and functionality. View some of her design work at karinrossdesigns.com.



