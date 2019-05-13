Poolside style: The summer’s hottest hats, sunglasses and sandals from KC boutiques

Eric Javits hat, $198 at Halls Kansas City, and sun hat with pink detail, $26 at Swim Things.

At long last, winter is over in Kansas City, and it’s time to start thinking about those beach vacations, pool days, or however else you spend your time in the summer sun.

Bathing suits aren’t the only crucial pieces. Here are the must-have accessories to go along with your favorite bikini or one-piece.

1. That’s a wrap: Without fussing with ties or zippers, this wrap gives you simplicity if you just want to throw something around you on the way to the beach. $110 at Halls Kansas City.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

Poolside cover-up, $110 at Halls Kansas City. Judy Revenaugh

2. Flexibility counts: This Eric Javits hat is the perfect size to protect your face and neck from the sun. But it’s also designed to be packable, so you don’t have to wear it on the plane in order to get it to your vacation spot. $198 at Halls Kansas City.

3. Pink splash: If you’re bored with standard, neutral-colored straw hats, try this one with a splash of color. $26 at Swim Things.

Eric Javits hat, $198 at Halls Kansas City, and sun hat with pink detail, $26 at Swim Things. Judy Revenaugh

4. Light and airy: Mer-Sea & Co., the Lenexa-based company, has created the most versatile piece you’ll have in your wardrobe. Depending on how you wear this piece, it could be a wrap, a sarong, or a more standard cover-up. Fold it up, and it fits in the matching bag, too. $49 at Halls Kansas City or mersea.com.

Mer-Sea & Co. wrap/sarong/cover-up, $49 at Halls Kansas City or mersea.com. Judy Revenaugh

5. Reader shades: If you’re constantly debating between reading your book on the beach, or shielding your eyes from the sun, these are the perfect solution. $6.99 at Swim Things.





Reader shades, $6.99 at Swim Things. Judy Revenaugh

6. Designer sunnies: The right pair of sunglasses can pull together a summertime outfit. This Gucci pair, with its signature colors offer the perfect pop. $420 at Halls Kansas City.

Gucci sunglasses, $420 at Halls Kansas City. Judy Revenaugh

7. Beach tote: Big enough to fit a beach towel and all the necessities, but small enough so you don’t feel like you’re toting a suitcase. $25 at Swim Things.

8. Skimpy soles: Whether it’s the concrete around a pool or the packed sand of a crowded beach, summer can be rough on your feet. These cushioned Reef flip flops give you the comfort you need. $32 at Swim Things.

Reef flip flops, $32 at Swim Things. Judy Revenaugh

9. Pretty with a pedicure: Whatever elegant summer activity is on your agenda, these Gucci flip flops are a gorgeous foundation. The bright pink is on-trend whether you’re at the pool, beach or a fabulous summer soirée. $495 at Halls Kansas City.

Gucci flip flops, $495 at Halls Kansas City. Judy Revenaugh

10. Feminine florals: Wear one of this summer’s biggest trends poolside in this gorgeous tie-front cover up. $66 at Swim Things.