Margaritas, please: Brookside Barrio’s second location opens soon in south Kansas City

Fans of Brookside Barrio, the Mexican Kitchen & Bar at 6227 Brookside Plaza, will be happy to hear that a second location is scheduled to open at the end of May.

The new location in Kansas City’s Red Bridge Shopping Center will be called Barrio in Red Bridge, and it will have the same beachy taqueria vibe as the original, which opened in late 2017. The menu features street tacos stuffed with a variety of fillings, from marinated chicken and crispy ground beef to duck carnitas and fried avocado.

Other food offerings include ceviche, BBQ burnt end quesadillas, carne asada kabobs and enchiladas. The bar serves Mexican beer, several twists on the margarita and cocktails such as Brookside Burro, which mixes habanero and cucumber-infused tequila with lime and ginger beer.