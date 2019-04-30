An organic approach: By the Blade Lawn and Landscape starts from the ground up

By The Blade uses a holistic approach to design, incorporating natural elements with the latest in lighting and landscaping innovations.

It’s finally patio season — where are you sitting right now?

Are you waiting in line to soak up the sun at yet another crowded restaurant or busy pool or are you lounging in your backyard oasis? Patrick Vogt, founder and owner of By The Blade Lawn and Landscape, thinks that you should be able to escape without ever leaving your yard. With his holistic approach to landscaping, he finds ways to enjoy the outdoors all year long.





The business, which has served the Kansas City area for 23 years, is focused on creating outdoor spaces that keep people in their homes.





“A lot of the people that we work with say that once we are done, they don’t need to take as many vacations. They are so relaxed enjoying their own outdoor space that they don’t feel the need to escape. Being able to spend time outside and enjoy your home is an incredible value,” says Vogt.





While By the Blade has a wide range of experience creating outdoor kitchens, living rooms, water features and landscaping, Vogt says that currently composite decks are gaining popularity. Using composite materials means that there’s little to no upkeep and plenty of time to enjoy that spacious deck that leads into an in-ground pool, outdoor kitchen or fire pit, rather than staining and sealing wood every year.





As pool season approaches, Vogt and his team look forward to creating new aquascapes and pool spaces. Unlike many landscaping companies, they handle pool design and installation as well.





“We take a holistic approach. Because the pool is the major focal point of the backyard, sometimes there are things that can get missed as far as flow, atmosphere and the ambiance that’s created. By controlling that in house, we can make sure that the project works outside but also from inside the home. We design projects with all age groups in mind — kids, grandparents, parents — and we try to make sure that everyone has their own area while not feeling separated from each other,” says Vogt.





Creating that ambiance means using the best that the industry has to offer from automated lighting to easy to use gas fire pits. Managing and entire backyard project also means that nothing is missed like the optimum placement of seating areas, stairs and green space in order to ensure a great flow to your yard.





This attention to the flow and feeling of each project means that your pool is more than just a place to swim; it’s where you make memories. Vogt says that when it comes to adding value to a home, there’s no real way to price outdoor living space. It’s where memories are made — birthday parties, relaxed evenings after an al fresco dinner, and the raucous splash-filled afternoons with the kids or grandkids.

With the right outdoor room or pool project, you can enjoy the outdoors in Kansas City for three seasons each year. Let By The Blade explore how to make the best of your outdoor space this year!



