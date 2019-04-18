Where luxury lives: Kansas City’s Spring Parade of Homes features more than 400 houses

Light floods the great room and dining room in this stunning home by Ashner Construction Company. The home is one of more than 400 in the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes.

There are a few undeniable portends of spring: Royals baseball, patio time, and most importantly, the Spring Parade of Homes.

This year’s parade, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling, promises to be the best yet with 403 homes to explore between April 27 and May 12.

Homes are open daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. This year’s Parade of Homes is stepping out in style, much like many of the homes that it features. The Spring Parade of Homes app is available in the Apple Store or the Google Play store and features a modern design that makes it easy to map your route through the metro.

Search for the perfect home by neighborhood, price range and amenities and mark the homes that you can’t wait to see. Using the interactive map means you can view and find directions to your favorites with ease.

Once you find a home in your desired area, click on the image of the home to see the home’s details; click on the address of the home and get directions to that home. Once you’ve selected your favorites, the GPS feature allows you to create a customized route to each of the homes.

Your favorites could easily include one of the more luxurious homes on the Parade such as home #361, built by Jeff Ashner of Ashner Construction Co. Priced at $1.45 million, this home lets attendees get a glimpse of the luxury that Kansas City has to offer. But what makes a million-dollar home a million-dollar home? Ashner says it’s the latitude to explore more complicated architectural elements.

“The level of home has a lot to do with the types of ingredients that we are able to use, whether that’s specialty flooring or exotic granites, high-end appliances or custom pieces,” Ashner says. “In this home, we were able to hire a local artist to create a custom range hood out of steel, which is a very desirable material right now. The higher end budget means that we can let ourselves play a bit more.”

In this case, “playing” also means building to suit this perfect corner lot specifically. In addition to unique architectural elements, home #361 features views of the unspoiled green space on two corners of the lot. As the adage goes, location, location, location.

Of course, not all of the homes on the tour include a million-dollar price tag. There are plenty of homes that fall in a more modest price range. Whether you’re looking for something to accommodate a growing family or something that will allow you to downsize and live more simply, the Spring Parade of Homes has something for you.

In addition to introducing attendees to the 128 builders showcasing new homes, the Spring Parade of Homes is an active partner of the Harvesters Community Food Network. It is accepting donations of non-perishable food items at its headquarters located at 600 E. 103rd Street, or monetary donations can be made through its website KCParadeofHomes.com. Bring a non-perishable food item when you pick up a Spring Parade guide at the HBA headquarters.

No matter how you find your way on the Spring Parade of Homes, you’re sure to find the perfect home for you.



