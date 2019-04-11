Kansas City style bloggers share spring fashion obsessions, from biker shorts to neon

Bria Jones shares fashion and lifestyle advice on her website, briajonesblogs.com.

The trends heading into this spring could give you whiplash: neon colors, Bermuda shorts, ’90s-style fanny packs.

We touched base with a few Kansas City fashion bloggers to see which trends they’ll be bringing to their own closets.

Bria Jones

briajonesblogs.com, Instagram @heybriajones

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

For Bria Jones, one of the biggest (and most comfortable) trends this spring is biker shorts. These can be styled in a myriad of ways, which is just one reason why Jones bought a pair of Lovers + Friends Kim Set shorts from Revolve.

“You can dress them up or down, pair them with chunky sneakers or strappy heels,” she says. “I personally like to style them with a belt bag or a shoulder bag to bring the outfit to life. When I style, I’m always big on being comfortable first, so when I saw the biker trend emerging, I was quick to hop on this one.”

She also nabbed a pair of chunky white FILA Disruptor II Sneakers, available at Urban Outfitters, which can be paired with the biker shorts.

Ashley White

lestylorouge.com or Instagram @ashrockchalk

They may have a new, flashier name —belt bags — but fanny packs are back this spring. Packs like Rebecca Minkoff’s Edie leather belt bag, available at Nordstrom, can be worn either around the waist or slung over the shoulder, White says.

“I love this in place of a classic clutch for a night out,” she adds.

Neon is also big this spring, which has White pining for the Noisy May cropped boxy tee at asos.com. She says she’d dress it up with classic skinny jeans, or pair it with more casual cutoffs. That splash of bright yellow color is a welcome one heading into (blissfully) warmer weather.

“I’m loving the return of neon to spring palettes,” White says. “I think it’s going to add some punch to athleisure and will perk us all up after a long KC winter.”

Amy Appleton Dreyer

stepsofstyle.com, Instagram @stepsofstyle

One of the biggest struggles of warm weather is finding footwear that’s perfect for flitting from work to happy hour. Amy Appleton Dreyer solved that struggle with The Row’s bare leather sandals, available at Net-A-Porter.com.

“This nearly naked trend is just what you need to take you from day to night while not breaking a leg along the way,” Dreyer says. “It’s also the perfect excuse to show off those spring-ready pedis.”

Dreyer also suggests what she calls her “Overachievers’ Outfit” — a structured crepe blazer and cyclist bermuda shorts combo from mango.com that she calls “effortlessly chic.”