Spring style: Put a little romance in your wardrobe with fresh looks from KC boutiques

By Spaces staff; photographed by Judy Revenaugh

Rebecca Taylor Daniella top, $295, Clique Boutique; camel tie-waist pants, $78, and Singal ankle strap heels, $51, both from Garment District Boutique; Hammitt Shawn handbag, $495, Alysa Rene Boutique.
Rebecca Taylor Daniella top, $295, Clique Boutique; camel tie-waist pants, $78, and Singal ankle strap heels, $51, both from Garment District Boutique; Hammitt Shawn handbag, $495, Alysa Rene Boutique. Judy Revenaugh

This spring, Kansas City-area boutiques are going all-in on romance.

Picture fresh floral prints, pretty ruffles, bright colors and bold accessories. Here are eight looks inspired by the season and assembled with must-have pieces we hand-selected from local shops.

Model Laura Finn was photographed by Judy Revenaugh at the future Crossroads Arts District home of Friction Beer. Finn’s hair and makeup are by Molly McPheter of Roots & Branches Salon.

