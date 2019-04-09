My List: Motivational speaker and artist Erin Paige shares 10 of her favorite things

Erin Paige was working as a jewelry designer when she realized she had more to offer.

“I realized it wasn’t about the jewelry — it was about the positivity I was putting into the jewelry,” she says.

Over the past couple years, Paige has transitioned into a career as an artist and motivational speaker. Her creations include “Love Tiles” — ceramic squares hand-painted with colorful hearts — as well as workshops, inspirational journals and T-shirts that she sells through her website, erinpaige.com.

Paige, who lives in Olathe, keeps her own positive energy strong by prioritizing self care. She loves meditation, stretching, dancing, reading and spending time with her son and three rescue pets: Disco the dog and Edgar and Summit the cats.

“They teach me every day to take time to enjoy and love on life,” she says.

1. The ocean. I flew to the West Coast once just to sit by the water — it’s my therapy. If the water is clear like in Hawaii and the Cayman Islands, even better.

2. Maya Angelou. She is the one who taught me “Find a way.” Through these three words, I have been ignited to keep going and be resourceful with my dreams. Her voice brings calm to my world.

3. My grandmother’s wedding band. I wear it every day and never take it off. It cost my grandfather $5!

4. Movies. My top four are “Gladiator,” “The Shawshank Redemption,” “The Revenant” and “The Silence of the Lambs.”

5. Broadway Cafe, 4106 Broadway. This was the first place I frequented when I moved to KC. A girlfriend and I would meet every Saturday to catch up. I still drive out of my way to have a latte and a scone to go.

6. Succotash, 2601 Holmes. I will drive many miles to have their Mr. Green Jeans fresh pressed juice, gluten-free blueberry pancakes, eggs and coffee while sitting at the bar watching all the fun and chatting with people.

7. The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art. You’ll find me there sitting with the Guanyin of the Southern Sea (a Chinese sculpture from the Liao or Jin Dynasty) or on the steps looking out onto the lawn to breathe in life for a bit.

8. Spa treatments. I don’t treat myself often enough, but I love the HydraFacial from AesthetiCare Medspa (in Leawood) and the 90-minute energy massage from Tom Wolford of the Wolford Clinic (in Prairie Village).

9. Dr. Sebi’s Cell Food Hair Food Oil. It makes my hair the softest it’s ever been, and the scent is calming.

10. Sagii sunglasses. I don’t go anywhere without them. They were created by a local designer which makes them even more special.