Overland Park florist Craig Sole on embracing colors: ‘Life is too short to be boring’ | The Kansas City Star

Overland Park florist Craig Sole on embracing colors: ‘Life is too short to be boring’ | The Kansas City Star

Spaces

Overland Park florist Craig Sole on embracing colors: ‘Life is too short to be boring’

By contributing writer Karen Ridder; photographed by Judy Revenaugh

Judy Revenaugh

Craig Sole is known for his joyous floral creations.

As the owner of Craig Sole Designs in downtown Overland Park, he has created art with flowers for 37 years. Sole says the job gives him an outlet for his true obsession: color.

“Contrasting colors give me a rise like you cannot believe,” he says. “Bright color or contrasting color really gets me going.”

Sole can’t help but convert others to his love of color. He once snuck off from a wedding reception at the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art to make sure his staff was able to enjoy the colorful collection of Impressionist art in The Bloch Galleries.

“They didn’t know we were missing, and it was so much fun,” he says. “Monet, Manet, Seurat — they all use brilliant color to simulate sunlight... I cried when I saw (Monet’s) Water Lilies.”

Sole’s obsession often takes him to art galleries. Last summer, he visited the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. where he marveled at the portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama. He decorates the walls of his shop and home with brightly colored amateur art he calls “Sunday Paintings” found at thrift stores, flea markets and garage sales.

Sole wishes more people would embrace color. He can tell you what color your home décor needs as soon as he sees it — but is too polite to do so. He uses his floral arrangements to help others see the bright side of life.

His motto: “Life is too short to be boring.”

  Comments  

Read Next

Symphony Designers’ Showhouse celebrates 50th year with a historic home by Loose Park

Spaces

Symphony Designers’ Showhouse celebrates 50th year with a historic home by Loose Park

By contributing writer Andrea Darr; photographed by Judy Revenaugh

In 2019, the Symphony Designers’ Showhouse celebrates its 50th year with a Georgian Revival overlooking Loose Park’s rose garden. The 1922 home once owned by Kauffmans will be open from April 20 through May 12.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE SPACES

Spaces

Entertaining with Emily: Don’t stress out if your house isn’t always picture-perfect

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service