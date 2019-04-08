Mark your calendars: The 2019 Spring Parade of Homes starts April 27 in Kansas City

Need some home inspiration? Mark your calendar for the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes, April 27 through May 12.

The Parade is presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and is the second largest of its kind in the U.S. It features roughly 400 homes in the Kansas City area ranging in price from $210,000 to $2 million.

The homes are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily during the free two-week event, which showcases the latest home innovations and design trends. The Spring Parade of Homes can be a great source of inspiration for anyone looking to upgrade, downsize, renovate or redecorate their house. It’s also a good way for first-time buyers to explore the local market.

There’s a charitable component, too: The HBA is partnering with Harvesters — The Community Food Network to collect food for Hammer Out Hunger in KC.

Those who want to participate can drop off non-perishable food items when they pick up their free Spring Parade of Homes guide at the HBA headquarters, 600 E. 103rd St. The guides will also be available starting the week before the Parade starts on April 27. You can also pick them up at participating homes.

For more info, go to kcparadeofhomes.com.