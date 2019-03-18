Cheers to West Bottoms Whiskeys, a new distillery and tasting room coming soon to KC

The outdoor area at the Kansas City home of Pete and LesLee Huttie Smith is an extension of their living space during large parties, but is still intimate enough to act as a private retreat when the couple is home alone.

It was a bit of a trick to create. The Smiths wanted a deck extending across the back of the house, but the doors exiting the formal living room were lower than the doors that came out of their kitchen area. They also have a yard just a few feet from busy Ward Parkway.