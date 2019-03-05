Entertaining inspiration: How to throw a spring dinner party for the winter weary

If it’s still cold and overcast come late March, do yourself a favor and throw a spring dinner party. Even if it’s warm and sunny, do it anyway. After what we’ve been through these past months, we’re entitled to time together over a nice meal with fancy spring trimmings.
You can use it as an excuse to go on a shopping spree for new table linens and dishware in bright, springy colors like lime green and coral. The latter has started popping up in home goods and fashion stores thanks to Pantone christening Living Coral its 2019 Color of the Year a few months back. It’s a cheerful, yet sophisticated color that looks great mixed with a wide variety of hues. We chose lime green as our accent though a few of our pieces are made of Jadeite glass, a soft minty green, that also works nicely with it.
To top it all off and further wow your winter-weary guests, treat them to a delectable meal.
We’re starting our spring dinner party with an appetizer tray featuring chicken terrine with gourmet mustard, grapes, pickles and bread.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Our meal begins with a kale and Brussels sprout salad, followed by seared salmon atop Asian-inspired pasta with sautéed snow peas, red peppers and carrots. Then it’s on to dessert: a lemon mascarpone layer cake.
There are also cocktails. Really pretty ones. We’ve provided you with the recipes for them.
A few more suggestions: Invite your guests to break out their spring wardrobes, turn up the thermostat and Calypso, reggae and Beach Boys tunes. This could become a yearly event to break up the winter blues.
Comments