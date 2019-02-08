Fox and Pearl bar manager Chelsea Almeida shares her Bourbon and Biscuits drink recipe

Chelsea Almeida, bar manager at Fox and Pearl and president of the United States Bartenders’ Guild KC, loves cookies.
European Biscoff cookies, specifically, were the inspiration for one of Fox and Pearl’s most popular cocktails, the Bourbon and Biscuits.
“I tried to make a syrup out of Biscoff cookies. It tasted amazing but it wasn’t pretty,” Almeida says.
Instead, she created a gingersnap syrup that combined the sweet and spicy flavors of the cookies with none of the mess.
The Bourbon and Biscuits is a riff on a classic Old Fashioned.
With a base of bourbon with a high rye content mash bill (such as Belle Meade Classic or Basil Hayden’s), Almeida builds a simple cocktail that’s full of spice from the house-made syrup.
The flavors in the bourbon are accentuated by the ginger, cinnamon and molasses in the syrup.
Orange bitters brighten everything and bring it together.
The result is spicy, sweet and smooth — watch out because this one hides its booze surprisingly well.
Sip with a creamy soft cheese for contrast or go all in with a bit of spice cake for dessert.
Either way, you’ll love the lively flavors and simple prep for this fun take on a classic.
Fox and Pearl is temporarily located at 815 W. 17th St. on Kansas City’s Westside.
Its permanent location is under construction at 2143 Summit St.
Bourbon and Biscuits
2 dashes orange bitters
1 1/2 ounces Belle Meade Classic bourbon
1/2 ounce gingersnap syrup (recipe follows)
Swatch of orange peel
Combine all ingredients in a carafe. Stir over ice and strain into an old fashioned glass. Express a swatch of orange peel over the cocktail and rub a bit on the side of the glass to give a lovely aromatic experience. Garnish with orange peel.
Gingersnap Syrup
2 cups of water
1 cup of sugar
1/4 cup molasses
2 cinnamon sticks
1 tablespoon whole cloves
1 tablespoon fresh ginger
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
Combine all ingredients except vanilla in a small saucepan. Heat on the stove on low until sugar is dissolved, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat. Add 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla and let cool.
Strain out solids through a fine mesh strainer and store in an airtight container. The syrup should keep in the fridge for 2 weeks.
