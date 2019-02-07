Nick and Jake’s is bringing lobster mac and cheese, decadent Sunday brunch to Shawnee

Over the past 15 years, Nick and Jake’s has gained a loyal following with its chef-driven take on comfort food.
The locally owned restaurant chain — which has locations in Overland Park, Parkville and the South Plaza — will soon be serving its lobster mac and cheese, chicken pot pie and Mama’s Meatloaf in Shawnee.
The new Nick and Jake’s at 22220 Midland Drive, scheduled to open this spring, will also serve big game-worthy snacks (the Buffalo wings are some of the metro’s best) and date night-worthy seafood and filet mignon. The bar will offer a wide variety of wines, craft beer and specialty cocktails such as black cherry limeades and lemon drop martinis.
The Sunday brunch buffet might be one of the most decadent in the Kansas City area: It features a prime rib carving station, a smoked salmon bar, made-to-order omelets and house-made cinnamon rolls.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Comments