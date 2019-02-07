Beer, poutine and wild game: Black Stag Brewery opens in downtown Lawrence this spring

Calling all beer lovers: A new brewery is coming to downtown Lawrence.
Black Stag Brewery is scheduled to open in March at 623 Massachusetts St. – right across from Free State Brewing Company, which toasts 30 years in business this year.
Black Stag will offer 16 house-made beers on tap, from American pale ale to Belgian witbier and German Kölsch.
Also on the drink menu: Hoppy IPAs, a nut brown ale made with Kansas-grown pecans and the flagship 1865 Black Stag, an easy-drinking black lager with bright peppery notes.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Kansas City Star
#ReadLocal
Food offerings include shareable plates such as pale ale-steamed mussels, charcuterie boards and Canadian-style poutine – thrice-cooked fries layered with cheese curds and gravy. Entrees include fresh pasta dishes, Kansas-raised beef and a rotating array of wild game dishes such as rabbit stew and venison medallions.
For updates, follow Black Stag Brewery on Facebook.
Comments